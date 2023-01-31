CPe Elias is an underground station situated along Pasir Ris Drive 3. Credit: Caro Sodar from Pixabay.

A joint venture between CES_SDC and Chip Eng Seng Contractors (1988) has secured a S$562m ($426.4m) final civil contract from Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) for the design and construction of Elias station and tunnels.

The contract has been awarded under the Cross Island Line-Punggol Extension (CPe) project.

Following the latest contract, the appointment of contractors has been concluded for all four CPe stations.

With passenger service expected to start in 2032, construction works on the CPe Elias station and tunnels are slated to begin in the second quarter of this year.

CPe Elias, which is an underground station situated along Pasir Ris Drive 3, will be constructed at a depth of about 40m. This station will feature five entrances.

A tunnel-boring machine will be engaged in the construction of a pair of tunnels, each around 1.4km long.

With the deepest section around 50m below ground level, the tunnels will connect Elias and Pasir Ris stations.

Designed to serve existing and future developments in the eastern, north-eastern and western corridors, the Cross Island Line (CRL) is the eighth MRT line in Singapore.

The CRL will link crucial hubs such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and Changi region. It will be built in three phases.

Launched in 2019, the 29km-long CRL Phase 1 covers 12 stations from Aviation Park to Bright Hill. Construction works on this project are scheduled to be over by 2030.

The 15km long CLR Phase 2, which was announced in September last year, consists of six underground stations.

The 7.3km CPe, including four stations, will help provide better rail connectivity to eastern areas such as Pasir Ris and Tampines North besides north-eastern areas such as Punggol and Sengkang.