Siemens Mobility is set to build its first high-speed rail factory in the US, with plans for a $60m facility in New York to build high-speed trains for the Brightline West line in California and Nevada.
The almost 300,000-square-foot facility will be built in the village of Horseheads, New York over the next two years. Production at the site is expected to begin in 2026 with the construction of the first American Pioneer 220 trains.
CEO Michael Peter said: “This new facility in Horseheads, New York, marks the beginning of a brand-new industry in the USA – bringing both high-speed rail production and some of the world’s most modern trains to the continent for the first time.”
Siemens said the location of the new factory was chosen due to the existing workforce in the area and its industrial history, with funding from the local government towards construction also likely a factor in the manufacturer’s decision.
Around 300 staff are expected to be employed at the facility, located in the same state as the Siemens Mobility North American Headquarters, with an agreement already signed with the International Association of Machinists for union representation of workers.
Siemens was selected as the preferred supplier for Brightline West in May and will deliver a fleet of 20 American Pioneer 220 trainsets to the company when it begins operations in 2028.
While the factory will be built to construct new trains for the Brightline West line, connecting Las Vegas to Los Angeles, Siemens will likely hope that its investment will encourage further high-speed projects in the country to use its services.
Notably, the German company is one of two manufacturers shortlisted by the California High-Speed Rail Authority in the bidding to supply rolling stock for its high-speed line connecting Los Angeles to San Francisco, with Alstom the other supplier in the mix.
Michael Reininger, CEO of Brightline, said: “We’ve said from the start that Brightline West will plant the flag for high-speed rail in America and will lay the foundation for a new industry with unimaginable economic benefits.
“Today’s announcement that jobs are being created thousands of kilometres away from the rail line is just the starting point.”