The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) has shortlisted Alstom and Siemens as possible manufacturers for the new high-speed trainsets needed for its planned rail link between Los Angeles and San Francisco.
The shortlisting of Alstom Transportation and Siemens Mobility follows the US Department of Transportation’s (DOT) awarding of $3.1bn in federal funding towards the project from the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.
CHSRA CEO Brian Kelly said: “These world-class vendors ensure that we are procuring the latest generation of high-speed trains. With this recent federal grant, we are able to move forward with this major step on the project, purchasing trains capable of speeds of more than 220 mph to move passengers here in California in a way that transforms the passenger rail experience.”
The CHSRA said it anticipated the release of a request for proposals for the two manufacturers in “the coming month” before awarding the contract, which will be partly funded by the DOT grant, later in the year.
The successful bidder will not only supply the trainsets for the project, but will also sign a contract for the maintenance of the trains for 30 years, the supply of a driving simulator, and the operation and maintenance of the equipment needed for the maintenance of the trains.
Funding for the North/South California project through the Infrastructure Bill was also joined by a $3bn grant for the Brightline West project, which will connect Los Angeles to the city of Las Vegas in neighbouring state Nevada with another high-speed line.
