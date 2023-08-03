An artist’s rendition shows how the rolling stock will look at Munich’s central station. Creidt: Siemens.

German manufacturer Siemens will supply the Munich city region with 90 S-Bahn trains. The 200m trains will have a capacity for 1,841 passengers. The purchase, guaranteed for the city by the State government of Bavaria, is intended to prepare for expected passenger growth in coming years.

Siemens said the new rolling stock is “fully integrated” to ease boarding and travel throughout the train. Passenger-focused tech is also prioritised, with free WiFi, improved mobile phone reception with special windows and USB and power sockets. Air conditioning is also included to keep the trains’ interiors comfortable at up to 45°c outside temperature.

Along with classic metro seating, group and family areas will be available on the new trains. Credit: Siemens.

The trains are “digitised” which includes the ability to download software updates for the trains, transmitted to the trains via a secure online connection as part of the maintenance. This means Siemens no longer have to be manually installed in the depot, which is time-consuming and might require trains to be taken out of service.

Deutsche Bahn’s Regio division runs the S-Bahn network in Munich, under a contract with the Bayerische Eisenbahngesellschaft (BEG). The state-controlled company is owned by the State of Bavaria and finances the S-Bahn network.

BEG financed the 90 new trains, with investment from the European Investment Bank and Italian lender UniCredit Bank.

The contract keeps Bavarian business within the region, as Siemens employs over 50,000 people in its home area and the company’s locations in Munich, Erlangen, Nuremberg and Luhe-Wildenau were central to the research, development, engineering and production of the new S-Bahn trains for Munich.