Siemens secures Sprinter DMU support contract from NCTD

Siemens Mobility has received a technical support spares supply agreement (TSSSA) contract from the North County Transit District (NCTD) for its Sprinter diesel multiple unit (DMU) vehicles.

The 12 Siemens DMUs started revenue service in 2008 when NCTD’s Sprinter hybrid rail was commissioned.

Under the latest contract, the DMU fleet will be provided with a wide network of support, including direct and immediate connections to Siemens Mobility depots.

The fleet will also receive support from the firm’s Siemens Corporate Services Headquarters and plant in Sacramento.

As part of the agreement, Siemens Mobility will be tasked with offering CorMap services and a digital Maintenance Equipment Asset Management System to all vehicles in the NCTD rolling stock fleet.

This fleet, which services Northern San Diego, comprise bi-level coaches, charger locomotives and the sprinter DMU vehicles.

The CorMap services will help optimise and reduce maintenance costs for the rolling stock by enhancing data quality and increasing fleet availability.

Furthermore, Siemens will provide full-time employees with on-site technical expertise, project management, materials management, and engineering support.

The $80m contract includes base services for a period of 12 years and a three-year option on a task order basis.

NCTD CEO Matthew Tucker said: “NCTD is excited about this agreement with Siemens, which complements a similar agreement with Siemens for our Tier IV locomotive fleet.

“The two technical services and material agreements with Siemens supports NCTD’s Zero Delay emphasis and will allow NCTD to advance the implementation of world-class rail operations as we insource commuter and hybrid rail operations and maintenance.”

Furthermore, Siemens will provide NCTD with access to an exclusive global support network for purchasing, engineering and maintenance innovation.

Siemens Mobility US customer services president Michael Tyler said: “Siemens Mobility is proud to partner with North County Transit District as we optimise fleet availability and reliability in San Diego.

“With fewer service interruptions we are keeping NCTD trains and riders on the move.”

Public transportation agency NCTD supports more than 10.3 million passenger trips on a yearly basis throughout North San Diego County and into downtown San Diego, California.

It is one of the more than 35 North American transit agencies utilising Siemens Mobility’s offerings.