Siemens to deliver railway signalling system for Singapore’s JRL

Siemens Mobility has secured a contract to deliver a railway signalling system for the under-construction Jurong Region Line (JRL) in Singapore.

The €135m contract was awarded by the Singapore Land Transport Authority (LTA).

As agreed, Siemens will leverage its Trainguard Sirius solution and the modern Westrace interlocking product to implement a computer-based train control (CBTC) signalling system across the entire JRL track.

Trainguard Sirius is a radio-based technology that enables the operator to optimise network capacity and throughput.

The operator can use the technology to procure real-time data on vehicle position and speed conditions. These capabilities will help in increasing the frequency of services and controlling train speeds to improve safety.



The scope of works also includes installing half-height platform screen doors at all the stations to enable complete unattended/automatic train operation.

Siemens Mobility CEO Michael Peter said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to build on our existing technology partnership with Singapore’s Land Transport Authority and deliver intelligent mobility solutions that support Singapore’s continued efforts to effectively manage their urban development.

“The state-of-the-art CBTC signalling technology for the Jurong Region Line will allow this new rail option to operate with superior availability and automation, featuring a high degree of service reliability and passenger experience.”

Once complete, the JRL will feature 24km of railway track, three branches and 24 stations. It is expected to open in three phases and will become completely operational in 2028.

In another development, Siemens announced that the Danish safety authority has approved the AC version of its Vectron locomotive for operations. The first three locomotives are scheduled to be delivered this month.

Earlier this month, Siemens secured a contract in the US to maintain the North County Transit District (NCTD)’s Charger locomotive fleet.