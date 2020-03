Siemens Mobility has received a contract from Germany’s Landesanstalt Schienenfahrzeuge Baden-Württemberg (SFBW) to supply 20 two-car Mireo Plus B trainsets.

The electric trainsets are capable of seating 120 passengers and will operate on Ortenau regional system’s Network 8.

According to the contract, Siemens Mobility will also supply train maintenance for the 30-year period.

Germany’s State Minister for Transport Winfried Hermann said: “This marks the first time battery-powered trains will be used in the state. With this innovative technology, the electrification of rail routes without continuous overhead power lines will also be possible.”

Siemens will construct the trainsets in its Krefeld plant in Germany and expects to complete them by December 2023.



The Mireo Plus B trainsets can travel a distance of approximately 80km when operating on the battery under real conditions.

The batteries in the train are capable of being charged using the overhead line when it operates on the electrified sections and by recovering the train’s braking energy.

Siemens Mobility CEO Sabrina Soussan said: “With this order, the state of Baden-Württemberg is investing in the future of mobility.

“Our battery-powered train Mireo Plus B makes climate-friendly, locally emission-free passenger transport possible, thus offering a sustainable alternative to the use of diesel-powered trains on non-electrified rail routes.

“We will guarantee the availability of the fleet with our maintenance of the trains over their entire lifecycle.”

