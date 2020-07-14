Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Siemens Mobility has received a contract to provide technology for the Edinburgh Tram extension from York Place to Newhaven in the UK.

The company’s contract includes electrification, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), telecoms, and tram and road traffic signalling.

The tram line extension is expected to complete in 2023 and will increase the accessibility between Newhaven, the city centre and the airport.

This mode of transport will also contribute to improved air quality while encouraging people to travel without a car.

Siemens Mobility will work along with the main contractor, a joint venture comprising Sacryr, Farrans and Neopul, on the 4.69km-long route connecting Leith and Newhaven to York Place.



The new double-track line will feature eight stops and two substations that provide the traction power for the entire extension.

Siemens Mobility CEO William Wilson said: “This project will deliver a range of benefits to people living in and travelling around the city of Edinburgh.

“It will make a significant contribution to the continued regeneration of parts of the city, as well as supporting the city council’s decarbonisation strategy and its commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030.

“The project also demonstrates our ability to deliver an integrated range of intelligent infrastructure solutions from across our rail infrastructure and intelligent traffic systems product portfolios.”

Siemens Mobility will also extend electrification, SCADA, telecoms and signalling systems, as well as install new and modify current traffic signals at 30 road intersections along the route.

Edinburgh’s Transport and Environment Convener Councillor Lesley Macinnes said: “This major project will bring significant benefits to the city, providing sustainable, efficient transport and opening the area up for economic development.

“We look forward to seeing Siemens Mobility deliver essential components of the infrastructure.”