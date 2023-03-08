Siemens Mobility manufacturing facility in Sacramento. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility, a separately managed company of Siemens, is set to construct a new manufacturing and rail services facility in the US.

The new facility in Lexington, North Carolina will entail an investment of around $220m from the German firm.

Claimed to be the first-of-its-kind locomotive and passenger coach overhauls facility, the factory will be constructed on a 200-acre site. It will also include space for future expansion.

Anticipated to begin operations in 2024, the new carbon-neutral factory will feature advanced technologies found in the company’s Sacramento facility.

These technologies include robotic welding, 3D printing, and virtual reality welder training.

Expected to create over 500 new jobs, the new facility will help the company manufacture sustainable passenger trains for North America.

Siemens CEO Dr Roland Busch said: “Siemens has invested $3bn in manufacturing expansions and M&A activities in the U.S. over the past four years alone, including nearly $400m to grow its US manufacturing footprint and over two and half billion dollars in strategic US acquisitions.

“This latest facility will build rail technology to help transform the everyday for millions of passengers around the country, particularly as the country sees a resurgence in public transit and intercity travel.”

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said: “Leading global companies like Siemens Mobility continue to choose North Carolina to build the next generation in innovative clean transportation.”

This year in January, Siemens Mobility received a €3bn contract from Indian Railways for the supply of 1,200 electric freight locomotives.