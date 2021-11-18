Siemens Mobility commissioned to deliver 57 new trains in Germany

The 18 Desiro HC trains are expected to offer passenger service as four-car units from December 2023. Credit: Siemens.

DB Regio Bayern has awarded a contract to Siemens Mobility for the supply of 57 new trainsets in Bavaria, Germany.

These include 26 Desiro HC trains, including 18 four-car units and eight six-car units.

The 18 Desiro HC trains, for the Franconia-South Thuringia network, are scheduled to offer services from December 2023.

These will run on the lines RE 20 Nuremberg – Bamberg – Würzburg, RE 42 Nuremberg – Bamberg – Lichtenfels – Saalfeld, RE 49 Nuremberg – Bamberg – Lichtenfels – Coburg – Sonneberg, and RB 25 Bamberg – Kronach.

The eight six-car Desiro HC trains will commence services from June 2024 and operate on the RE 19 Nuremberg – Bamberg – Coburg – Erfurt/Sonneberg line.



All these new railcars will incorporate the ‘most modern’ European Train Control System (ETCS) technology.

They will be pressure-tight, allowing them to run at top speeds in tunnels along the line.

According to Siemens Mobility, these trains are among ‘the fastest regional trains’ in the country, with a high speed of 190km/hr.

The four-car trains will have up to 760 seats, while the six-car trains will provide 634 seats.

Siemens Mobility will also be responsible for the delivery of 25 Desiro HC double-decker trains, as well as six Mireo trains to serve the Danube-Isar network.

These 31 new trains will begin operations in December 2024.

From December 2023, prevailing gaps in the present timetable will be closed and service intervals will be minimised.

Bayerische Eisenbahngesellschaft management spokesman Thomas Prechtl said: “We requested new vehicles in the tenders for both networks in order to improve passenger comfort, increase capacity and also expand services.

“A special treat are the eight trains specially equipped for use on the Bamberg – Coburg – Erfurt high-speed line, which we planned together with the Free State of Thuringia. Their maximum speed will be 190km/hr.”

Bayerische Eisenbahngesellschaft is in charge of planning, financing, and managing the regional and S-Bahn transport in Bavaria.

Siemens Mobility recently received an order from private railway operator Niederbarnimer Eisenbahn to provide 31 two-car battery-operated Mireo Plus B trains.

