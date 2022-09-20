Siemens Mobility commissions automated metro Line B in France

The Line B crosses the Rennes metropolitan area along a South-West axis. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility, a separately managed company of Siemens, has commissioned a new automated metro Line B in Rennes, France.

The Line B, which crosses the Rennes metropolitan area along a South-West axis, features 15 stations spanning 13km.

Siemens was selected by Rennes Métropole and SEMTCAR for the deployment of the Cityval automated metro system on the second metro line two decades after the first metro line (Line A) in Rennes launched with VAL technology.

Under the turnkey contract, Siemens took responsibility for the complete system engineering, delivery, and implementation of Cityval rolling stock that includes 25 trainsets.

The contract also covered the installation of the automated train control system, the track system, the electrification, the platform doors, and the operating control centre (OCC).

It also included the garage workshop facilities along with radio communication and real-time video transmission in the stations and onboard the train.

Furthermore, the firm is offering services for operations and maintenance of the system, including the training of personnel, instructions, spare parts, and documentation.

Siemens Mobility France president Laurent Bouyer said: “Siemens Mobility France had already equipped the first metro line of the city of Rennes with its VAL system.

“Today, together with Rennes Métropole, we are proud to inaugurate the new Line B equipped with the latest generation of Cityval automated driverless metro, which will strengthen the city’s ability to offer low-carbon emission mobility.”

Recently, Siemens concluded upgrades to Line 4 of the Paris Metro in France.