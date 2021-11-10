Major work advances on Shepparton Line upgrade in Australia

Pre-cast concrete platform panels and coping stones will be deployed for extending the platforms, allowing VLocity trains to operate on the route for the first time. Credit: Johannes Plenio on Unsplash.

Australia’s Victoria Government has announced that major work is in progress in connection with the Shepparton Line upgrade.

The project focuses on stage two and three of the enhancements.

Construction will later commence to expand the platforms at Nagambie and Murchison East stations.

Pre-cast concrete platform panels and coping stones will be deployed to extend the platforms, allowing VLocity trains to operate on the route for the first time.

Construction will also begin on a new stabling centre situated towards the north of Shepparton Station to accomodate the trains.



Boring and pipe deployment, as well as underground trenching works, will continue north of Seymour.

This will help improve 59 level crossings from Donnybrook to Shepparton.

During these works, coaches will swap Shepparton Line trains between Melbourne and Shepparton from 1 December to 12 December while trains will still operate on Southern Cross – Seymour route.

Construction associated with the expansion of the crossing loop at Murchison East will also take place next month.

The Murchison-Violet Town Road will be shut at the level crossing during the construction of new line over the road, and to broaden the level crossing for the extra track.

Victoria Government has made an investment of $321.42m (A$436m) for the Shepparton Line overhaul.

Rail Projects Victoria is executing these works in phases to reduce interruption in rail services.

With ten additional weekly services operating along the line, stage one of the Shepparton Line upgrade is already finished.

Both the Australian and Victorian governments have invested $294.88m (A$400m) for the third phase of the Shepparton Line upgrade.

This will enable trains to operate at a speed of up to 130km/h, with nine return services to and from Melbourne every weekday.

While the second stage of the upgrade is planned to be finished next year, the third stage is slated for completion in 2023.

Additionally, as part of the Metro Tunnel Project, work is progressing in connection with the construction of entrance for the new Arden Station.

As of now, work to put 60t concrete and brick arch segments for building the station’s entrance is being completed.

Last month, the Victoria Government unveiled designs for the new Pakenham and East Pakenham stations.