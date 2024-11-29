SBS Transit, in collaboration with RATP Dev, has secured the contract to operate and maintain Singapore’s new Jurong Region Line (JRL).
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) awarded the nine-year licence, with an option for a two-year extension, to the partnership named Singapore One Rail (SOR).
The service fee quoted by the partnership to operate the line for 11 years is $750m.
This move will extend SBS Transit’s existing 83km network to a total of 107km.
The 24km JRL, set to open in stages starting from 2027, will connect major areas in western Singapore, including the Jurong Industrial Estate, Jurong Innovation District, Nanyang Technological University, and the Tengah new town.
The fully elevated line will feature 24 stations and one depot.
SBS Transit Group CEO Jeffrey Sim said: “Together with our French partner, RATP Dev, we are thrilled to receive this vote of confidence from the LTA, recognising the quality and competitiveness of our proposal.
“It has been a challenging journey to reach this point and we are glad that our hard work and persistence have paid off.”
SOR will utilise advanced technologies, including condition monitoring, video and data analytics, and generative AI, to enhance train service safety and reliability.
Additionally, they plan to implement productivity initiatives to optimise operational performance.
SOR has also established a Customer Experience Innovation Lab, inviting commuters to co-develop and test new technologies for public transport.
The lab will encourage local talent and host events like design workshops and hackathons to address transport challenges creatively.
RATP Dev deputy CEO Mehdi Sinaceur said: “We are delighted to have built this trust-based, long-term partnership with SBS Transit, which is already proving successful in Paris with the upcoming opening of Line 15 and is now driving significant impact in Singapore through a prestigious future-defining contract.”
This contract follows a previous win last year by SBS Transit’s parent company, ComfortDelGro, and RATP Dev, who secured the operation of the South sector of Line 15 of the Grand Paris Express in France.
Last year, SBS Transit chose Cervello to secure its rail infrastructure with AI driven cybersecurity solutions, enhancing system security and commuter experience.