The JRL, scheduled to open progressively from 2027, will link key areas in western Singapore. Credit: RATP Dev.

SBS Transit, in collaboration with RATP Dev, has secured the contract to operate and maintain Singapore’s new Jurong Region Line (JRL).

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) awarded the nine-year licence, with an option for a two-year extension, to the partnership named Singapore One Rail (SOR).

The service fee quoted by the partnership to operate the line for 11 years is $750m.

This move will extend SBS Transit’s existing 83km network to a total of 107km.

The 24km JRL, set to open in stages starting from 2027, will connect major areas in western Singapore, including the Jurong Industrial Estate, Jurong Innovation District, Nanyang Technological University, and the Tengah new town.

The fully elevated line will feature 24 stations and one depot.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

SBS Transit Group CEO Jeffrey Sim said: “Together with our French partner, RATP Dev, we are thrilled to receive this vote of confidence from the LTA, recognising the quality and competitiveness of our proposal.

“It has been a challenging journey to reach this point and we are glad that our hard work and persistence have paid off.”

SOR will utilise advanced technologies, including condition monitoring, video and data analytics, and generative AI, to enhance train service safety and reliability.

Additionally, they plan to implement productivity initiatives to optimise operational performance.

SOR has also established a Customer Experience Innovation Lab, inviting commuters to co-develop and test new technologies for public transport.

The lab will encourage local talent and host events like design workshops and hackathons to address transport challenges creatively.

RATP Dev deputy CEO Mehdi Sinaceur said: “We are delighted to have built this trust-based, long-term partnership with SBS Transit, which is already proving successful in Paris with the upcoming opening of Line 15 and is now driving significant impact in Singapore through a prestigious future-defining contract.”

This contract follows a previous win last year by SBS Transit’s parent company, ComfortDelGro, and RATP Dev, who secured the operation of the South sector of Line 15 of the Grand Paris Express in France.

Last year, SBS Transit chose Cervello to secure its rail infrastructure with AI driven cybersecurity solutions, enhancing system security and commuter experience.