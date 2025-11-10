SBB aims to deploy high-speed trains on cross-border routes to Italy and France, with the possibility of extending services to Spain and the UK. Credit: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) has selected AlphaTrains, Beacon Rail, Rock Rail, and Willow Group to proceed to the next stage of its high-speed train leasing tender.

The shortlisted companies will be invited to submit formal bids for a 15-year operating lease covering up to 40 high-speed trainsets, intended for use on international routes.

The value of the leasing contract has not been disclosed. SBB has indicated that a 15-year lease for as many as 40 high-speed trainsets could total into the high three-digit millions of Swiss francs.

SBB plans to phase in the new trains during the 2030s to take over some services now handled by its international fleet, among them the first-generation Astoro (ETR 610) units.

The Swiss national railway company intends to deploy the multi-system high-speed trains on cross-border services to Italy and France, with the option to extend operations to Spain and the UK.

In preparation for the tender, SBB held discussions with industry stakeholders in April and May this year, allocating approximately two months for market consultation.

These consultations were conducted to gather technical and commercial input to refine the requirements for both leasing and procurement.

SBB initiated the leasing process in August this year, with a prequalification call published on Switzerland’s official procurement platform, Simap.

The company has stated that limited capital reserves have led to the decision to lease rather than purchase the new fleet.

The second phase of the tender, which will require formal bids from the shortlisted lessors, is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

SBB will also launch a separate tender for the manufacturing of the trains, with plans to acquire the new units under a 15-year full-service contract that includes maintenance.

In July 2024, SBB Cargo International placed an order for 20 Vectron locomotives with Siemens Mobility as part of its fleet expansion, under an agreement with leasing company Südleasing.

The Swiss operator, a joint venture between SBB Cargo and Hupac, also entered into a 15-year maintenance contract with Siemens for these locomotives.

