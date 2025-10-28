The agreement details joint deployment of advanced 5G and FRMCS to support Saudi Arabia’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy under Vision 2030. Credit: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

Ericsson and Saudi Railway Company (SAR) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to introduce 5G technology into the latter’s rail operations.

The MoU outlines joint efforts to deploy advanced 5G infrastructure and Future Railway Mobile Communication Systems (FRMCS), supporting the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy under Vision 2030.

Under the terms of the MoU, Ericsson will provide 5G solutions, infrastructure, and technical expertise aimed at upgrading SAR’s rail network communications.

The partnership aims to establish secure and dependable mission-critical 5G services to support rail operations.

Both parties plan to develop and test FRMCS-based applications, high-speed passenger broadband solutions, and digital tools for train control, staff communications, real-time video streaming, and onboard Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity.

Plans include setting up a laboratory or innovation centre to validate 5G applications in a rail setting and introducing training programmes to equip SAR staff with skills in FRMCS and 5G technologies.

The collaboration further includes a trial deployment of Ericsson’s technology on an operational SAR railway line to assess system integration and performance in regular service.

This initiative supports efforts to modernise Saudi Arabia’s railway systems through digital transformation and enhanced communication technologies.

According to Ericsson, upcoming developments in train technology include enhanced Automated Train Operations, advanced Train Control & Monitoring Systems, and real-time CCTV monitoring.

These upgrades will increase connectivity across rail networks and improve operational oversight for rail operators.

Implementing these improvements requires significant infrastructure updates. The legacy GSM-R communication system will be replaced with 5G technology.

The FRMCS is scheduled for deployment across approximately 200,000km of mainline railways to modernise communication and operations.

In November 2024, Alstom extended its partnership with SAR by signing a new five-year Technical Support and Spare Parts Supply Agreement (TSSSA) worth SAR300m ($79.8m).

This agreement is intended to strengthen the east-west freight corridor.

