São Paulo’s Metro Line 4 begins service with Siemens CBTC system

The Line 4 can carry up to one million passengers per day.

ViaQuatro has started São Paulo’s Metro Line 4 operations in Brazil using Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling technology from Siemens Mobility.

The digitalised and optimised system facilitates centralised control of operations, as well as improving the safety, availability, and capacity across the network.

It is claimed to be the first fully automated metro line in South America that can run with GoA 4 automation feature, which enables the automatic control and operate the trains.

The digitalised system is said to help ViaQuatro securely increase the number of vehicles on Line 4, thereby accommodating more passengers on the system.

Furthermore, receiving continuous updates on the system status will enhance operational efficiency and cut down delays, as well as provide up-to-date travel information.

Since 2007, Siemens Mobility has been working with ViaQuatro for the deployment of digital signalling solutions.

These solutions include CBTC-UTO (GoA4 driverless) Trainguard MT, telecommunication on board, train-to-track, interlocking-SICAS, VICOS, and SCADA systems.

Siemens Mobility Brazil and Latin America region CEO Andreas Facco Bonetti said: “We are proud to have partnered with ViaQuatro on this landmark project.

“São Paulo’s Line 4 has been the most innovative metro line in Latin America and our state-of-the-art digitalised technology can provide up to one million passengers per day with an enhanced passenger experience that features increased safety, reliability, and availability.”

Line 4, which can carry up to one million passengers daily, is also known as the ‘yellow line’.

Spreading over 15km, the line starts at the Estação da Luz railway station and extends to Vila Sônia.

