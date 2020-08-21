Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Russian railway operator RZD has started using Talgo trains to increase the capacity of Moscow-St Petersburg line, one of the key rail routes in the country.

The use of Talgo compositions, which belong to the company’s Intercity train platform, will allow RZD to enhance traffic on the railway line.

The Talgo trains will also help in reducing journey times between the two cities without upgrading the existing infrastructure.

Inaugurated in 1851, the Moscow-St Petersburg route is the oldest railway line in the country. The 650km long route is the second most popular in the RZD network.

Besides the Moscow-St. Petersburg route, Talgo trains will run between St Petersburg and Samara.



They are expected to cover the 1,800km long-route in around 18 hours.

These Talgo trains are branded as ‘Swift’ by RZD and specially designed to suit Russian weather conditions. The trains are capable of operating at speeds of up to 200km/h during commercial services.

Talgo has a maintenance facility in Moscow. Measuring more than 15,000m², the site is used to offer services to the RZD-operated trains.

Headquartered in Spain, Talgo focuses on manufacturing intercity, standard, and high-speed passenger trains.

In April, Spanish rail operator Renfe partnered with Talgo to refit three high-speed trains to transport Covid-19 patients, if necessary.

Renfe selected the Talgo 250 Dual model trains for the purpose.

Last year, Talgo signed agreements to establish a manufacturing base in Scotland.