Spanish rail operator Renfe has collaborated with Talgo has refitted three high-speed trains to make them capable of transporting Covid-19 patients, if necessary.

Renfe selected the Talgo 250 Dual model trains, which have low-floors with step-free entry that will facilitate patient movement.

As part of the initiative, Talgo has provided the Spanish Government with human and material resources as a voluntary contribution.

The trains were medically equipped and adapted at Renfe and Talgo’s joint facilities in Fuencarral in Madrid. The vehicles also feature modular interiors to streamline sanitation works.

Additionally, these variable gauge trains with hybrid traction are capable of operating on high-speed and conventional rail networks. They can also run on non-electrified lines with the help of a hybrid traction system powered by diesel engines.



If used, the high-speed trains will transport Covid-19 patients between different autonomous communities within Spain.

The move comes at a time when the number of Covid-19 cases in Spain has increased to 117,000, overwhelming its healthcare system. The death toll has crossed 10,900 in the country, making it one of the worst affected countries by the pandemic.

Talgo is a Spanish rolling stock manufacturer that produces intercity, standard and high-speed trains.

Last year, the company signed an agreement with Scottish Enterprise and Transport Scotland to establish a manufacturing unit in Longannet, Fife.

This move was part of its efforts to bolster its position in the British rail market.