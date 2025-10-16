Installed in locomotives, the devices will relay location and precision data directly to the Swedish Transport Administration’s internal systems. Credit: Trygve Finkelsen/Shutterstock.com.

Railway Metrics and Dynamics (RMD) has been awarded a contract to supply a precision positioning service to the Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket) for railway vehicles.

The framework agreement, which is estimated at an annual rental value of Skr10.5m ($1.11m), will enable the administration to access continuous real-time positioning data from locomotives operating across Sweden.

Under the agreement, RMD will provide a service package covering product supply, installation, communications, management, and support.

The initial term of the contract extends until 31 December 2030, with an option for the Trafikverket to extend it by two years on current terms.

The positioning service will use RMD’s Performance Monitoring Unit integrated with RTK-GPS technology.

Installed in locomotives, these devices will relay location and precision data directly to Trafikverket’s internal systems.

The administration, in cooperation with SOS Alarm, uses this information to improve response times and accuracy during incidents affecting rail traffic.

Furthermore, the positioning data will support safety measures during wildlife incidents and could be used at unattended crossings in the future.

The contract enables train operators and vehicle owners to access the service through a call-off process.

The arrangement requires each railway company to rent one unit for every locomotive in use.

RMD CEO Jan Lindqvist said: “We are very happy about the news. This is positive for our market position and will contribute to safer rail traffic.

“The complete solution we offer combines high technical performance with easy installation. We look forward to delivering hardware and software.”

RMD is a Swedish IT firm focused on real-time analysis and monitoring platforms for transportation and infrastructure, with its technology initially developed for the rail sector.

In October 2024, Scandinavian rail freight operator Hector Rail began testing the Digital Surveillance Camera System (rear-view camera) from RMD.

The system aims to cut hazardous tasks, such as having personnel stand on the last footboard of a reversing train.

