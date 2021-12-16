RM Rail to deliver container platforms for VTG Rail Russia

During unfavourable weather settings, containers might be anchored on the platforms additionally. Credit: Bru-nO / Pixabay.

Freight wagons producer RM Rail has secured a contract from VTG Rail Russia to deliver 250 40’ (model 13-1258-01) fitting platforms.

The equipment will be manufactured by AO ‘Ruzkhimmash’.

The container wagons’ delivery is expected to take place at the end of this month, with completion expected next year.

This model is deployed for transporting numerous containers, such as tank containers and the ones with an average loading capacity of up to 36t.

During unfavourable weather settings, containers might be anchored on the platforms additionally.



With a service lifespan of 32 years, the maximum load of the railcar is 72t while the axle load is 23.5t.

The new platforms will be used for the transportation of VTG Rail Russia’s tank containers, which will facilitate the development of VTG Tanktainer in the country.

Previously, Ruzkhimmash produced hoppers for cement (19-1217), LPG tanks (15-1200-02 and 15-1209) and oil tanks of diverse modifications for VTG Rail Russia.

VTG Rail Russia managing director Olga Yakimova said: “We have established collaboration with RM Rail. In the course of the years of our conjoint work we have repeatedly proved our partnership. We have highest regard for both RM Rail’s products quality and their positive and constructive approach and readiness to achieve goals together.

“We believe expansion of our cooperation is a logical continuation of VTG Rail Russia’s long-term development strategy on the Russian market which implies replenishment of the fleet with the most demanded rolling stock with the best technical and commercial characteristics.”

Last month, AO Transmash (Transportnoye Mashinostroyeniye) received an order from VTG Rail Russia for the supply of 250 model 13-9744-06 platforms.