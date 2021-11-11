AO Transmash secures platform supply contract from VTG Rail Russia

VTG Rail Russia will receive the first platforms in the fourth quarter of this year. Credit: David von Diemar on Unsplash.

VTG Rail Russia has entered a contract with AO Transmash (Transportnoye Mashinostroyeniye) for the delivery of 250 model 13-9744-06 platforms.

VTG Rail Russia will receive the first platforms in the fourth quarter of this year, while the remainder will be sent early next year.

Platforms 13-9744-06, which are capable of handling high-capacity containers and tank containers, provide loading capacity of up to 73t.

Extra fitting stops and tie down devices on the wagon frame-work can manage tank containers on the platform’s central part.

The wagons have a service life of 32 years.



VTG Rail Russia general director Olga Yakimova said: “We have found a credible strategic partner represented by Transmash, who guarantees development of our company even in the current volatile market conditions. We decided to replenish our fleet with the railcars produced by Transmash due to their optimal ratio of price and quality. We hope to improve our cooperation both in Russia and on the international level.”

Transmash general director Alexey Lipatov said: “A new contract with VTG Rail Russia who is important and reliable customer is a continuation of our cooperation. We have started supplying VTG Rail Russia with pilot batches first which has turned into a long-term mutually beneficial business partnership.

“We hope to expand the model range and the number of our railcars owned by VTG Rail Russia, a fast growing and high-potential company in the Russian railcar owner market.”

The collaboration between these companies began in 2019.

VTG Rail Russia has so far purchased 439 platforms from Transmash, including pocketwagons that are said to be ‘innovative’ for the rail industry in the country.

VTG Rail Russia is a unit of wagon hire and rail logistics firm VTG Aktiengesellschaft.

In 2020, VTG Rail Logistics reached an agreement to purchase a majority interest in Slovakian rail transport company Carbo Rail.

