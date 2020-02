German wagon leasing company VTG Rail Logistics has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in the Slovakian rail transport company (EVU) Carbo Rail.

After completion of the acquisition, VTG will be responsible for the strategic development, as well as operational management, of operations in the future.

The acquisition is expected to bolster the existing corridor strategy of the VTG-EVU Retrack and expand the company’s presence in eastern Europe.

VTG Rail Logistics Europe head Günther Ferk said: “Joining Carbo Rail is the ideal addition to the corridor strategy of our Retrack network. Our goal is to offer customers all over Europe continuous traction services and extensive forwarding solutions from a single source on the most important connections.

“In the future, a locomotive should run on a complete corridor without having to switch over at border crossings in order to achieve qualitative and quantitative advantages. With the takeover, VTG is strengthening its presence in central and eastern Europe.



Carbo Rail provides transport services for its customers using 25 locomotives.

Ferk added: “We look forward to working closely with the approximately 150 engine drivers, dispatchers and the management of Carbo Rail in the future.

“Together, we can offer our customers an even better offer, if only by expanding the corridor.”

The acquisition is subject to the decision of the responsible antitrust authorities.

The companies have not disclosed the deal value.

Last April, the consortium of DB Cargo and VTG completed its research involving the development and testing of a new generation of freight wagons and presented the results of the project at the German Federal Ministry of Transport (BMVI).