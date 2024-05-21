The new trains will be capable of speeds up to 160km/h. Credit: Skoda Group

Czech public transport provider RegioJet has ordered 23 new electric multiple unit (EMU) trains from Škoda Group in a deal worth €133m ($146m). 

The order covers 15 two-car trains and eight three-car vehicles that will be used in the Ústí nad Labem region in the Czech Republic with deliveries to begin by the end of 2026. 

RegioJet owner Radim Jančura said: “We are proud to announce this historic investment, which will not only significantly expand our capacity, but also take the standards of comfort, safety, and environmental sustainability of our services to a whole new level.” 

The purchase is part of the company’s investment plan which will see Kč4.5bn ($198m) put into its fleet over the next two years. 

The new low-floor trains will be capable of speeds up to 160km/h with a capacity of between 142 to 228 seats, including a first class cabin. 

Jan Švehla, head of group communications at Škoda Group, said: “Our trains are very popular, and we couldn’t be happier that the largest private carrier in Central Europe has chosen them for its lines in the Ústí nad Labem Region.” 

RegioJet’s fleet investment has also included an order with Alstom for 13 Traxx MS3 locomotives signed last year to be used on its domestic and international services.