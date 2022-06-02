RB Rail announces electrification procurement for Rail Baltica project

Rail Baltica line covers more than 870 km in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Credit: RB Rail AS.

RB Rail, a Rail Baltica joint venture, has launched a public procurement for the Rail Baltica energy subsystem design and construction for the complete Rail Baltica line.

The Rail Baltica line spans over 870 km in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

The energy subsystem will be deployed in a consolidated way from Tallinn to the Lithuania-Poland border as well as from Kaunas to Vilnius, thereby making it Europe’s largest rail electrification project.

Slated to complete by the end of 2023, the procurement will be carried out in two stages.

Crucial components of the energy subsystem include high voltage connection points to link traction power substations to the public high voltage electrical grids, as well as traction power substations.

It also covers the overhead contact system, energy control command system, and other components that are directly connected to the energy subsystem.

RB Rail systems and operation department head Jean-Marc Bedmar said: “We consider this a truly historical achievement for the Rail Baltica Global Project and strong evidence of the determination of the Baltic States to implement this project in a united way.

“This is the first time when procurement of such scope and scale is organised across three countries in Europe with a goal to provide a single electrification system with the same operational maintenance rules and interoperability requirements across several countries.”

Early last year, RB Rail picked an engineering service provider (ENE Engineer) for the installation of the Global project energy subsystem.

An association of DB Engineering & Consulting, IDOM Consulting, Engineering, Architecture, Italferr was selected for the project.

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are funding the implementation of the Rail Baltica Global Project.

European Union will co-finance up to 85% of the total eligible costs through the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).