RB Rail has awarded a contract to an association of two companies to construct a new line from as a part of the upcoming Rail Baltica rail project.

The design and design services proposal submitted by the German company Obermeyer Planen + Beraten and the Spanish firm Prointec proved the most economically beneficial.

RB Rail values the contract at €10.77m.

The 93.5km-long rail line will run between Pärnu and the Estonian–Latvian border. It will feature nine railway bridges, 15 road viaducts, seven railway viaducts and eleven ecoducts.

The companies carry out geotechnical investigations, value engineering and master design preparation.



They will also submit the technical design to build the railway track substructure, superstructure and other civil structures.

RB Rail expects the submission of a comprehensive technical design from the two companies in 27 months. Obermeyer Planen + Beratan and Prointec will also supervise the construction of the rail line.

The European Union is funding construction of the rail line in Estonia and will cover 85% of the cost. Estonia will cover the remaining 15%.

RB Rail interim CEO Agnis Driksna said: “We have reached yet another important milestone in Estonia. Once the contract is signed in the upcoming weeks, all 213 kilometres of the Rail Baltica line in Estonia will be in the design process.

“In addition to the steady progress with the main line, the first construction activity in Estonia has started with several more to follow throughout the year. Importantly, design of the international Rail Baltica passenger terminals in Tallinn and Pärnu has also been started.”

In November, Estonia officially began works to build its portion of the upcoming Rail Baltica.