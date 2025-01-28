RATP Group subsidiary RATP Dev has concluded a comprehensive study to implement the 360 Mobility Plan for the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), marking a step in the development of “sustainable and innovative public transportation” in the northern region of Saudi Arabia. Rail is a key part of the recommended plan.
This plan is a key component of AlUla’s transformation into a “leading cultural and natural heritage destination”.
The 360 Mobility Plan’s multifaceted initiatives include the introduction of a tram, a fleet of electric buses, autonomous pods, micro-mobility options like e-bikes and e-scooters, pedestrianisation efforts, and Mobility as a Service (MaaS) with an integrated app and tariff system.
These elements are intended to enhance “connectivity and sustainability” for both residents and visitors.
Parts of the mobility plan are already operational, such as autonomous and electrical vehicles, while others, like the Journey Through Time (JTT) Experiential Tram, are in the design and fabrication stages.
The completed study integrates current and future transportation components, providing a framework for a “sustainable and cohesive” mobility system in AlUla.
RATP Dev has played a key role in AlUla’s sustainable transport development since 2022, starting with an autonomous pod vehicle service pilot.
RATP Dev stated that the project supports local community development by hiring and training local staff for operational roles, fostering skill transfer and boosting employment in AlUla.
Its partnership with Saudi Arabia extends beyond AlUla, with the company also providing public transport solutions in the capital city, Riyadh. This collaboration aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategic plan.
In November 2024, SBS Transit, alongside RATP Dev, won the contract to operate and maintain Singapore’s new Jurong Region Line (JRL).
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) granted the nine-year licence, with a two-year extension option, to the partnership, Singapore One Rail (SOR).