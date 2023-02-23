The rail transit proposal will help lower congestion on the I-405 corridor between Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley and Westside. Credit: Kevin Schwarz from Pixabay.

Automated rail provider RATP Dev has been chosen by Sepulveda Transit Corridor Partners (STCP) as the operations and maintenance (O&M) partner for Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (LA Metro) rail transit solution.

RATP Dev will focus on the development of operations and maintenance components for the rail transit proposal to lower congestion on the I-405 (Sepulveda) corridor between Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley and Westside.

STCP co-director Derya Thompson said: “From planning to construction, and now for operations and maintenance of the completed line, we have assembled an infrastructure ‘Dream Team’ to propose a fast, safe, green and connected transit solution for people living and working in the Valley, on the West side and across Southern California.”

Under the LA Metro’s Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project, STCP is currently involved in the development of two high-capacity rail options.

These options will help offer rapid, green and connected transit for riders between the Valley and the Westside within 20 minutes.

It will also cover a station at the centre of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) campus.

Using automated rail technology, the speed and arrival of trains every 2.5 minutes will be attained, stated the company.

RATP Dev chief operating officer and Americas senior vice president Mehdi Sinaceur said: “STCP proposes a high quality, time-efficient and well-connected transit solution for the Sepulveda Corridor, which has the potential to dramatically change the commute of millions of people. We are very proud to have been selected as STCP’s operations and maintenance partner.”

RATP is responsible for the operations and maintenance of transit systems in 16 countries on five continents, including in 40 locations across 16 US states and Washington, DC.