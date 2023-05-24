Inside of the rail car assembly plant ‘Stadler’. Industrial workshop for the production of high speed trains. Credit: Maksim Safaniuk/ Shutterstock.

Railtex, the international exhibition of railway equipment, systems and services, showcased the latest innovations, products and services from all areas of railway technology, from 9 to 11 May 2023.

The rail industry came together in Birmingham for a three-day exhibition, which Railtex stated as an event that orchestrated “flourishing business.”

This comes after the event in Birmingham attracted more than 2,600 trade visitors, an increase of more than 17% over the event in 2022.

Nicola Hamann, managing director of RX Global, highlighted the success of the exhibition: “It was a very good and valuable three-day event filled with innovative product showcases, learning opportunities and plenty of business conversations.

“We are delighted to see such a positive turnout of the show! Both exhibitors and visitors were highly satisfied, as they either reconnected with existing contacts or established new business relations.”

Decarbonisation to worldwide development, innovation and sustainability were important topics that were covered via the exhibitors’ products, services and show elements, that today move and impact the sector.

The transport industry is responsible for 23% of global energy-related CO₂ emissions, according to the ITF Transport Outlook 2023. By making decarbonisation a key component of the event, Railtex is aligning its values with the EU’s aim of carbon neutrality by 2050.

The Railway Industry Association (RIA) were a main partner of the exhibition and reflected the key challenges and opportunities that the UK rail industry will face in the years to come.

The RIA highlighted that the expo at Railtex would be “a great opportunity for you to meet these innovators, learn from delivered projects and pitch your ideas to overcome today’s challenges!”

Each day, RIA’s Innovation Village hosted a different railway customer who displayed their cutting-edge ideas. High-Speed Two, Transport for Wales and the Train Operating Companies Innovation Community served as the Innovation Village’s mayors.

The NEC in Birmingham will play host to Railtex 2025 from May 13 to May 15 2025, with an interest already being demonstrated, according to Railtex, from existing and new exhibitors.