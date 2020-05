Swedish company Railcare has signed a new framework contract with UK infrastructure manager Network Rail, which is valid until 8 May 2021.

Network Rail is responsible for the construction and maintenance of many parts of the UK rail network.

According to the signed agreement, all the departments and five geographical regions of Network Rail can use the framework contract and produce continuous call-off orders.

Restrictions or guarantees for delivery volume or turnover are not included in the contract.

Railcare Group is a specialist company that provides products and services to boost customer reliability, punctuality and profitability, majorly in Nordic countries and the UK.



Railcare Group CEO Daniel Öholm said: “The second year of the budget period CP6 in the UK begins now and with continued collaboration, we look forward to being part of Network Rail’s investments during this period.

“We are currently busy working on the planning, together with the customer for the upcoming years projects. I am once again pleased that Network Rail appreciates our products and services.”

Last week, Network Rail stated that it will provide references for UK suppliers when they bid for overseas contracts or export opportunity, effective from 1 May.

With this move, suppliers of Network Rail can request for a reference in writing after completing the contract or after a 12-month period of continuous work.

Last month, Network Rail transformed the old Newport depot in South Wales into a training centre.

In March, Network Rail appealed to its former signallers from the southern region, Anglia, Bedfordshire, Lincolnshire, Peterborough, East Midlands, North East and Yorkshire to return.