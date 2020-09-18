Rail Electrification Alliance to upgrade ECML power infrastructure

The Rail Electrification Alliance has secured a £216.2m contract to upgrade the power infrastructure on the northern section of the East Coast Main Line (ECML) in the UK.

This is the second phase of the East Coast Main Line Power Supply Upgrade project to bolster the power capabilities of the line between Doncaster to Edinburgh.

The project is part of the larger £1.2bn East Coast Upgrade programme that seeks to improve reliability and services on the route.

In the last five years, the power infrastructure on the southern section of the route was upgraded.

The Rail Electrification Alliance Board commented: “The Power Supply Upgrade of the East Coast Main Line is a significant piece of work.



“We have been working together as an Alliance for the past five years and the team delivering the project have gone from strength to strength, continuing not only physical works during Covid-19 but also delivering a contract proposal, which will secure the project for the next four years and deliver the power upgrades needed for the full route from London to Edinburgh.”

Rail Electrification Alliance comprises VolkerRail, J Murphy & Sons, Jacobs, Systra, Siemens Mobility and Network Rail.

Network Rail principal programme sponsor Ed Akers said: “The power supply upgrade is a vital element of the East Coast Upgrade programme.

“It will help deliver passenger benefits, enabling more trains to run and ensuring that journeys are reliable for passengers travelling on the route.”