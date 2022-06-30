Rail Baltica project receives over €350m from CINEA

Rail Baltica is a greenfield railway infrastructure project that will connect Finland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania with Poland. Credit: RB Rail AS.

The European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) has granted over €350m to Rail Baltica in the first call of the new financial period 2021-2027.

Rail Baltica is an ongoing greenfield railway infrastructure project designed to connect Finland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania with Poland.

Along with the national co-financing from the three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, the sum crosses €400m.

Rail Baltica joint venture RB Rail has announced the grant agreement, which is expected to be signed in the third quarter of this year.

The funds will be used for the remaining Rail Baltica mainline designs in Lithuania, including for the section between the “Polish and Lithuanian state border.”

They will also be used for the Kaunas urban node, Kaunas urban node, design of mainline and regional connections in the section between the Kaunas urban node and Vilnius urban node as well as the design of the Vilnius urban node.

Supported funding will be used for part of land expropriation compensations.

The financing will also be used for construction works in Rail Baltica mainline on the priority section in Latvia near the Latvian / Lithuanian border, in addition to the detailed technical design for the Construction base in the Skulte infrastructure maintenance facility.

Besides, the funds will help construct substructure and associated elements on the Rail Baltica mainline in Estonia, including Ülemiste operational point and design works for capercaillie mitigation measures from Pärnu to the Estonia/Latvia border.

Other activities include cross-border dimension and technical interoperability, including Notified Body (NoBo) and Assessment Body (AsBo) assessment services for Design and Construction works.

Besides, funds will enable to cover design author supervision of detailed technical design implementation during construction, supervision of construction works by Resident Engineer (FIDIC), and analysis of relevant models for the cross-border section construction procurement.

RB Rail CEO and management board chairman Agnis Driksna said: “Over the last years the Baltic states have proven the commitment for delivery and progress – design works are progressing in 640 km of the 870 km Rail Baltica line, prioritising completion of works in sections chosen for construction, and the design and design supervision procurements for Kaunas – Vilnius and Kaunas – Lithuania/Poland border have been launched.”

Earlier this month, RB Rail announced electrification procurement for the project.