Rail Baltica has released contract tenders, inviting companies to cover the construction of the underlying infrastructure intersections for 52.6km of the Estonian mainline.
The tender contracts feature the construction of five mainline sections in Harju and Rapla counties. This includes Soodevahe to Kangru, Kangru to Saku, Saku to Harju/Rapla county border, Hagudi to Alu and Alu to Kärpla.
Rail Baltica estimated the total cost of the published tenders at around €400m ($438m), featuring an expected contract length of 40-48 months.
The construction work on the initial sections of the mainline is set to begin by Q2 2024.
Alongside this, construction work on 74km of the Rail Baltica Estonian route, covering more than a third of the whole length of the Estonian mainline, is planned to begin within a year.
Anvar Salomets, CEO of Rail Baltic Estonia. “The construction of the Rail Baltica mainline is undoubtedly a priority for us in 2024 and the following years.
“One year from now, we aim to see active railway infrastructure construction on more than a third of the Estonian part of the future high-speed railway. This will allow us to stay on schedule to commence rail traffic in 2030”.
Forming a “new milestone” Rail Baltica recently signed a contract agreement with joint bidders AS TREV-2 Grupp and AllSpark OÜ for the construction of the first section of the high-speed railways mainline.
The construction segment, which begins on the east side of Ülemiste station and runs to the intersection with Lagedi Road in Soodevahes, Rae Parish, spans 4.8 km.
As noted by Rail Baltica, construction can now begin, adding how the agreement is “just the beginning of a longer journey”.
Anvar Salomets, CEO of Rail Baltic Estonia emphasised the importance of the mainline construction.
Salomets said: “Today will undoubtedly be recorded in Rail Baltica history as one of the most significant days because, with the signatures given today, we have finally reached the point that marks the beginning of the mainline construction. Additionally, we have already announced the remaining mainline construction tenders for the Harju County area”.
According to Rail Baltica, the railway construction in Harju County will continue from the Ülemiste terminal to the county border.