Rail Baltic Estonia reports construction procurement for Ülemiste terminal

The project will involve the construction of an underground level and other related railway facilities. Credit: RB Rail AS.

The construction procurement for the first stage of the Ülemiste terminal building in Tallinn, Estonia, has been announced by Rail Baltic Estonia.

The cost of the tender is estimated at around €66.5m.

Following the demolition of the existing railway, an underground level and other related railway facilities will be constructed.

The construction works to rebuild the existing Ülemiste railway infrastructure will be conducted to create room for the Rail Baltic 1,435mm gauge railway.

By the deadline for the construction tender, three bids had been submitted for the reconstruction works of the railway infrastructure related to the joint terminal.

The project will involve the demolition of around 16.3km of existing tracks followed by the construction of more than 8km of new 1,520mm gauge railways.

It will also cover the reconstruction of utility networks crossing the railway and the Kantsi viaduct.

Construction permits have been granted for the execution of the works. Most of the railway works are expected to be completed during 2024, while the contractual works will be concluded in 2026.

OU Reaalprojekt and OU Allspark provided the design work for the Ülemiste railway infrastructure while Zaha Hadid Architects and Esplan OU served as the author and designer for the terminal.

Rail Baltic Estonia operations head Marko Kivila said: “We are procuring the construction of the Ülemiste joint terminal in stages, and now that the procurement for the reconstruction of the railway infrastructure has ended, we can move forward with the next stage, which is the construction procurement for the concrete structures under the railway. In essence, we are procuring the underground part of the terminal building.”

The deadline for bid submission for the procurement of construction works for railway facilities at the Ülemiste passenger terminal has been set for 5 January 2023.

Construction will start early next year if the procurement is concluded on time.