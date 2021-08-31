Rail Baltic Estonia signs construction contracts for railway crossings

Earlier this month, Rail Baltic Estonia signed the initial two construction agreements for the construction of the three railway crossings. Credit: Benn McGuinness on Unsplash.

Rail Baltic Estonia has signed the next construction contracts with GRK Infra and AS TREV-2 Grupp for new railway crossings.

Earlier this month, Rail Baltic Estonia signed the initial two construction agreements for the construction of the three crossings.

These building contracts were signed for the Loone ecoduct, the Künka road overpass, and the Tagadi overpass in Kohila.

The Rail Baltica line’s first crossing, the Saustinõmme overpass in Saku, was completed at the beginning of this year.

Rail Baltic Estonia has also signed two new construction contracts for the Urge and Kalev ecoducts that will cross the Rail Baltic main track in Rapla county.



The Urge ecoduct’s construction contract has been secured by GRK Infra at a value of around $5.6m (€4.7m).

The construction of this ecoduct is scheduled to be concluded by the end of next year.

Rail Baltic Estonia board chairman Tõnu Grünberg said: “We have now concluded four contracts for the construction of Rail Baltica crossings, and we hope to move on with the next construction procurements at a good pace.

“Already in October, we should know the constructor of the Assaku road overpass at the intersection of Rail Baltica and Tartu road, which is the first Rail Baltica main line object in Harju county this year. This road overpass construction will be procured in cooperation with the Estonian Transport Administration.”

In addition, AS TREV-2 Grupp has secured the Kalevi ecoduct’s contract, with a construction cost of nearly $5.3m (€4.5m). It is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

The company is also responsible for building the Tagadi viaduct in Rapla county.

GRK Infra chief executive Tarvi Kliimask said: “We understand the importance of performing the contract and we certainly feel responsible, and we are able to deliver this object timely and with high-quality. We look forward to the next procurements and hope to increase our portfolio with Rail Baltica contracts soon.”

Last month, Rail Baltica joint venture RB Rail signed a contract with a global consortium to deliver recommendations to the Rail Baltica project for promoting long-term value creation, particularly around its seven international railway stations.