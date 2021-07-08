Rail Baltica signs study contract for seven railway stations’ development

The study will receive support through engagements with relevant key stakeholders. Credit: S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay.

RB Rail has signed a contract with a global consortium to deliver recommendations to Rail Baltica project for promoting long-term value creation, particularly around its seven international railway stations.

The Ramboll-led consortium, comprising Gottlieb Paludan Architects, Soini & Horto Architects, Realidea, and Ardenis Consult, signed the $229,989.09 (€19,4250) contract.

It is expected to provide the final report at the end of this year.

RB Rail stated that the study is supported through engagements with relevant key stakeholders.

It will seek to produce a detailed set of recommendations on the development of the seven Rail Baltica international stations, namely Tallinn Ülemiste, Pärnu, Riga Central, Panevėžys, Riga International Airport, Kaunas and Vilnius.



The recommendations will in turn help in the transformation of the multimodal connectivity and serve ‘development engines’ in their immediate surroundings.

RB Rail said in a statement: “The study will build on international best practice benchmarking of some of the most successful European and global multimodal transport hubs to understand the key factors which drive the creation of socio-economic value across all key dimensions: spatial, functional, commercial, operational and governance, both inside the stations and in their immediate urban environments, as well as the wider mobility-oriented development ecosystem.”

As part of the study, current development plans and initiatives, both public and private, in and around the station zones, will be considered and examined.

It will also involve and gather input from several parties for mobilising all the relevant stakeholders.

These parties include traffic authorities, municipalities, public transport operators, non-governmental and community organisations, and private commercial and real estate developers.

Rail Baltica joint venture RB Rail CEO Agnis Driksna said: “This study will identify opportunities, but the implementation will very much depend on the stakeholders and relevant parties and not only on Rail Baltica implementers.”

The construction process of Rail Baltica station and related infrastructure officially commenced at Latvia’s Riga International Airport.

