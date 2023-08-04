All change at HS2 Project after public criticism and new boss? Credit: Shutterstock

UK Highspeed Rail drags on

Social media has been awash with public criticism following the Infrastructure and Projects Authority’s (IPA) verdict that the UK Government’s HS2 project is “unachievable.”

With an initial budget of £55.7bn ($70.72bn) set in 2015 – which has since risen to £61bn at 2019 prices ($77.4bn) – HS2 was scheduled to open in 2026 but is now hoped to open between 2029 and 2033.

HS2 is ripping off taxpayers on a massive scale, costing more and more money to deliver less and less infrastructure. It's not too late to cancel this ill-conceived vanity project: https://t.co/zBCBddTORyhttps://t.co/CFOvYCg1td #HS2 — Richard Wellings (@RichardWellings) August 2, 2023

Wellings is an economist who has long been opposed to the HS2 project.

Environmental damage has been another key issue with the government’s flagship railway project. On 1 August, six environmental activists who occupied the network near Euston station were given suspended sentences for delaying construction with an estimated cost of £3.8m.

“Everyone knows HS2 has failed. Euston has effectively been scrapped and the whole scheme is officially ‘unachievable’. Punish the corrupt politicians ruining ordinary people’s lives, not peaceful protectors.” https://t.co/DMDAWhH6PQ — James Hill 💙 (@jamesleithhill) August 2, 2023

Joe Rukin, founder of the Stop HS2 campaign group, described the project as an “unmitigated disaster from start to finish” prior to the IPA’s announcement.

The latest report from IPA – which sits at the heart of government, reporting to the Treasury and Cabinet Office – will encourage Rukin and likeminded people who believe the UK’s largest infrastructure project can and should be stopped.

The high-speed project's first two phases to Birmingham and Crewe were given a red rating by the IPA while the Crewe to Manchester phase was rated amber.https://t.co/C2fQs2hYxZ#HS2 #UKRail #RailNews #HighSpeed — Future Rail & Railway Technology (@FutureRail_Mag) July 31, 2023

The London to Birmingham and Birmingham to Crewe phases were given the “red” rating by the IPA, while the Crewe to Manchester phase was given an “amber” rating. This means the northern section of the line is more likely to be completed.

Meanwhile, the HS2 official social media focused on the continuing construction, below highlighting a bridge on the Coventry to Leamington section, which shows project progress.

We have completed the third huge bridge move in the #WestMidlands this month 😲. Engineers pushed a 5,600 tonne bridge under the #Coventry to #Leamington railway in 5.5 hours 🎉. Watch the full operation: https://t.co/hMRrFJVtSk pic.twitter.com/Mcl49BRTWJ — HS2 Ltd (@HS2ltd) August 1, 2023

And there has been some consternation and confusion over a UK Government backing of a loan to support a Highspeed line in Turkey. Some saw it as ‘rubbing salt into already open wounds’ inflicted by ticket office closures and the downsizing of Northern Powerhouse Rail.

Ticket offices are closing, HS2 has been scaled back and the Northern Powerhouse Rail project has been effectively ditched – but at least we can finance Turkish infrastructure projects!https://t.co/5WSn1ww7sP — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) July 25, 2023

But as explained by Railway Technology, the promise only underwrites a private loan (so does not actually spend UK public funds) and obliges the Turkish rail network to buy supplies from UK exporters.