Planning application submitted for MetroLink rail project in Ireland

MetroLink is expected to carry up to 20,000 passengers in the initial years. Credit: Nicky from Pixabay.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has submitted a planning application for the MetroLink rail project to An Bord Pleanála.

MetroLink is a new fully segregated railway, mostly underground, between the Swords area and Charlemont in the south of Dublin City Centre.

The application has been submitted for the rail route, which will cover various residential communities such as Swords, Ballymun, and Glasnevin, Dublin Airport, the City Centre, and major employment, education, and other facilities.

Claimed to be the first of its kind project in Ireland, the MetroLink project will be 18.8km in length with 15 stations on opening and another opening later.

With trains every three minutes at peak time, MetroLink is expected to carry up to 20,000 passengers in each direction every hour in the initial years.

The project, which is estimated to have a €9.5bn central capital cost, is anticipated to deliver €13.7bn benefits to the economy and society over a period of 60 years.

It will be linked to over a million people in the Dublin area by interchanging with heavy rail, DART, Luas, and bus services.

Construction on MetroLink is anticipated to commence in 2025 based on the outcome of the planning and procurement processes. Plans are underway to make the project operational in the early 2030s.

MetroLink is a crucial national project that will improve accessibility and connectivity besides enhancing the quality of the urban environment in Dublin.

Ireland Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said: “In July I secured Cabinet agreement to progress the major MetroLink project. I am delighted that today we have met our commitment with the submission of a planning application for the route.

“Securing planning approval is vital for MetroLink and I am keen to see construction on the project start as soon as possible.”