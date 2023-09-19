Pesa will develop its existing 655-3 type trains for the contract. Credit: PESA.

Polish rolling stock manufacturer PESA has been chosen by Romania’s Railway Reform Authority for the supply of 20 new EMU Inter-Regio/REIR trains and an option for nine more.

The company beat out Alstom for the 1bn zlotys ($230m) contract and is also expecting to win another bid to supply 62 EMU Regio/RE-R trains with 15 years of maintenance included for both sets of vehicles and a further 15 years included as an option.

Pesa’s representative in Romania Hanna Wiśniewska-Sibru said (translated from Polish): “This tender is not only about the delivery of vehicles but also investments in the local Romanian market.

“We assume that to ensure the maintenance of over 90 vehicles, Pesa will create dedicated service centres in three regions and in this regard, we also want to cooperate with local partners.”

The 3-unit EMUs, to be designated as the 655-6 and 655-5s, will be powered by the AC 25kV traction network and can reach speeds of up to 160km/h, offering 192 seats across 1st and 2nd class carriages. The first of the trains is expected to be delivered in 2025.

Pesa said that following the successful bid for the 20-train contract, it is now waiting for official confirmation of the second deal, which would bring the total value of the contracts to 4bn zlotys.

If successful, it would be the largest order for the Polish company, following other recent successes in the Czech Republic with the supply of the 655-3 trains to Czech operator RegioJet.

Krzysztof Zdziarski, president of the management board of PESA Bydgoszcz, said (translated from Polish): “Orders for the supply of vehicles to Romania and previously the Czech Republic, are important to us in the context of strengthening Pesa’s position in the markets of countries in the Three Seas Initiative.”

Alongside expanding its presence in the countries around the Baltic, Adriatic and Black Seas (the areas covered by the Three Seas Initiative), Pesa has also been looking to expand its operations in many foreign markets as part of its Pesa 2030+ strategy.

The contract is the latest in a series of fleet renewal and modernisation deals for Romania’s rail network, including a recent Alstom deal that will see the company deliver modern signalling and electrification works for the Cluj Napoca-Oradea line.