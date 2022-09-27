View all newsletters
  1. News
September 27, 2022

Patriot Rail to expand short line operations with DSRR purchase

DSRR operates more than 40 miles of track and interchanges with Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific Railroad.

Patriot Rail Company has reached a definitive agreement to buy Delta Southern Railroad (DSRR), a short line railroad firm that runs two line segments in Louisiana, US.

The company has not revealed the financial specifications of the transaction.

DSRR’s line segments are located on the Kansas City Southern ‘Meridian Speedway’ and Louisiana Highway 20.

The company, which operates more than 40 miles of track, interchanges with Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific Railroad.

Situated in a key chemical and petrochemicals corridor, the company has major chemical manufacturers and forest industry shippers among its clients.

DSRR also caters to the Lake Providence Port and Madison Parish Port facilities on the Mississippi River.

The acquisition of DSRR will increase Patriot Rail’s reach in the state of Louisiana, expanding its short line operations to 32 railroads across the US.

It is also expected to enhance the operations of the Patriot-owned Louisiana and North West Railroad.

The deal awaits regulatory clearances.  

Patriot Rail CEO John E Fenton said: “Including Delta Southern in Patriot Rail’s expanding network will enable further competitive options for rail shippers in Louisiana and across the country.

“This strategic acquisition adds to the company’s most recent expansion and exemplifies our growth focus on quality rail franchises to meet customer needs.”

DSRR CEO Jon Ryan said: “We are excited to join a highly-respected company like Patriot, which has a strong track record of growth and significant resources to continue building a first-class rail network.

“As DSRR enters its next chapter, I am confident we will continue to drive benefits for our customers and our employees, as well as the local Louisiana communities that we operate in.”

