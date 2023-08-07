40 people were killed in the same region in a train crash in 2021. Credit: Lara Jameson/Pexels.

A passenger train has derailed in southern Pakistan, near the town of Nawabshah, killing at least 30 people.

At least another 100 people were injured in the incident.

The Hazara Express, which travels between Karachi in the southwest of the nation, and Havelian in the mountainous north, derailed in the Sindh province.

According to regional officials, Between eight and ten carriages left the track.

Pakistan’s Railway Minister Saad Rafique said initial investigations showed the train was travelling at normal speed and they were trying to establish what led to the derailment.

Military and civilian emergency services attended the scene, and both were seen in social media photos and videos working to assist passengers.

More than 30 people killed in a train crash near Nawab Shah city in Pakistan's Sindh province.💔#TrainAccident pic.twitter.com/LNcZBP0B8R — wadood (@WadoodKhan0) August 6, 2023

An emergency was declared at the local hospitals in the Sindh province. The closest major city to the site is Hyderabad, approximately 155 miles (112km) to the south.