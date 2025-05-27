Upon completion, the Hamilton LRT is expected to serve 50,000 daily commuters. Credit: King’s Printer for Ontario.

The Ontario provincial government has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the initial package of civil and utility work of the Hamilton Light Rail Transit (LRT).

This move signifies progress in the province’s commitment to enhancing transit infrastructure, alleviating traffic congestion, and creating numerous high-quality jobs in Hamilton.

Four teams, previously shortlisted through a Request for Qualifications (RFQ), have been invited to submit proposals.

The scope of work includes relocation of utilities, road construction, structures, grade separations, bridges, sidewalks, and traffic control signals along the 14km route.

Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria said: “Today, we’re one step closer to getting shovels in the ground on this critical transit project that will connect thousands of residents in Hamilton to good jobs and housing, while protecting Ontario workers in the face of President Trump’s unfair tariffs.

“Under Premier Ford’s leadership, our government is delivering the largest transit expansion in North America to tackle gridlock, keep workers and families moving, and create good-paying jobs.”

Upon completion, the Hamilton LRT is expected to serve 50,000 daily commuters, integrating with the Hamilton Street Railway and GO network.

The transit system will connect 17 stops, facilitating access to key destinations such as McMaster University, City Hall, and Hamilton Stadium.

The Ontario province and the federal government are jointly investing up to C$3.4bn ($2.4bn) to support the Hamilton LRT’s development and construction.

Mayor of Hamilton Andrea Horwath said: “Hamilton is in an exciting period of transformation and growth, and the LRT is a major step toward delivering the modern, reliable transit system our city deserves.

“Paired with our reimagined bus network, it will better connect people—whether they’re heading to work, school, a show downtown, or small businesses from East to West. I’m grateful to our provincial and federal partners for their continued support of this transformational investment.”

Ontario is dedicating nearly C$70bn over the next ten years to public transit, aiming to improve connectivity across the province.

Recently, the province completed construction at West Harbour GO Station, offering improved travel options between Hamilton, St. Catharines, and Niagara Falls.

Last month, Ontario initiated tunnelling on the final segment of the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension.

The development is part of the province’s plan to improve connectivity between Scarborough and Mississauga in Toronto.

