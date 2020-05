Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC) has approved HS2’s planning application for the Old Oak Common station in West London, UK.

With this approval, work can continue on what is expected to be the biggest new railway station in the UK.

The station will feature 14 platforms, which will be a mix of six high-speed and eight conventional service platforms.

In February, HS2 unveiled revised designs for the Old Oak Common station in its Schedule 17 submission.

Covid-19 Report — Updated twice a week Understanding the Covid-19 outbreak, the economic impact and implications for specific sectors Get the free report Our parent business intelligence company

A team led by WSP and architect WilkinsonEyre developed the revised design following a series of public consultations last year.



The station will feature a sequence of interlocking curved roof forms, which are expected to boost the open environment of the station and offer natural ventilation.

The arch forms in the station will also decrease the need for support columns and provide clear sightlines.

How optimistic are you about your company’s growth prospects? Very optimistic

Optimistic

Neither optimistic nor pessimistic

Pessimistic

Very pessimistic View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The station is expected to be accessed around 250,000 passengers daily and become one of the busiest railway stations in the UK.

The station is designed to accommodate passenger growth to 2041 and has an option for a dedicated bus and taxi facility, drop-off and pickup areas, pedestrian and cycle links, as well as upgraded highway infrastructure.

OPDC has planned to transform the area near the station and expects that the new station will create thousands of jobs and homes.

In September 2019, a joint venture (JV) comprising Balfour Beatty, Vinci and Systra was selected to build Old Oak Common station.