High Speed 2 (HS2) Ltd in the UK has unveiled revised designs for the Old Oak Common station in West London in its Schedule 17 submission.

It revealed its plans for the station as part of its submission to the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC).

As an interchange, the Old Oak Common station will serve around 250,000 passengers every day.

It will feature six 450m-long HS2 platforms, situated underground. Two tunnels will connect the southern terminus at Euston in the east and the outskirts of London towards the west.

The new station will also have an integrated connection to the adjacent ground level rail station. HS2 will construct an overbridge, allowing passengers to access conventional rail services.



Its plan also seeks to lower and widen the Old Oak Common Lane. This will improve pedestrian and bus access to the station. HS2 will also build passenger and retail facilities to enhance the customer experience.

A team led by WSP and architect WilkinsonEyre developed the revised design following a series of public consultations last year.

OPDC will now assess the design. It expects to come to a decision later this year.

HS2 stations director Matthew Botelle said: “Significant progress is already being made at Old Oak Common with site clearance ready for station construction to start.

“The Schedule 17 submission is the next step in HS2’s delivery of a world-class railway, with landmark station architecture designed with future passengers in mind.

“HS2 will transform Old Oak Common and will be the key to unlocking thousands of new jobs and homes around what will be the UK’s best-connected transport hub.”

In September, a joint venture (JV) comprising Balfour Beatty, Vinci and Systra was selected to build Old Oak Common station.