Odysight.ai has joined forces with Israel Railways to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) powered railway safety system to prevent derailments and enhance the safety of Israel’s rail network.
This monitoring and predictive maintenance system is expected to transform the railway infrastructure by improving the performance of critical track switches, according to the AI company.
The AI system, a collaborative effort with Israel Railways’ Innovation Department, deploys advanced cameras and machine learning to monitor these switches in real-time. It can detect potential issues and predict failures before they occur.
Israel Railways CEO Moshe Jana said: “At Israel Railways, we are committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to stay at the forefront of global transportation innovation.
“This collaboration with Odysight is expected to enhance the efficiency and reliability of our operations, ultimately ensuring a safer and more dependable service for millions of passengers every year.”
The predictive nature of the system is anticipated to bolster operational efficiency by refining train scheduling and reducing unplanned disruptions.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Odysight.ai CEO Yehu Ofer said: “We are proud to partner with Israel Railways on this project. Their decision to work with us is a testament to the trust they place in Odysight’s ability to drive innovation across diverse industries.
“We believe this collaboration marks a significant step toward a more sustainable, data-driven, and efficient future for transportation, combining intelligent infrastructure with advanced AI technologies.”
A pilot programme is slated to test the system on several lines, with a full-scale rollout planned only once testing is complete.
In 2023, Israel Railways signed a $1.4m agreement with Rail Vision to acquire ten Rail Vision Main Line Systems and associated services.