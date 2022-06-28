Germany’s NWL orders ten battery-powered trains from CAF

Nahverkehr Westfalen-Lippe (NWL), which operates a part of rail transport services in Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia region, has placed a new order to procure ten additional battery-powered trains from Spanish railcar manufacturer CAF.

The €170m ($180m) contract extension also includes offering fleet maintenance services for a period of 33 years.

This comes a year after NWL and fellow transport authority Verkehrsverbund Rhein-Ruhr (VRR) awarded CAF an initial contract for 63 battery-powered trains and associated maintenance of the fleet from 2025 to 2058.

NWL and VRR are two of three authorities that manage rail transport in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The former is responsible for a network of 2,000km of track on 58 different lines.

The new trains to be supplied by CAF will operate on RB68 and RB76 lines. These vehicles will also be able to run on electrified lines.

They are expected to commence operations over the course of 2025 and the beginning of 2026, supporting the German federal government’s plan to decarbonise rail transport.

In a statement, CAF said: “The CAF Group is again evidencing its strong commitment towards the transition towards sustainable transport, having developed a variety of solutions for operators to improve operating efficiency whilst being environmentally friendly in both the train and bus sectors.”

CAF focuses on manufacturing rolling stock and associated railway systems. The company has several projects currently underway in Germany.

It recently received a $237.59m (€200m) contract to deliver 51 light rail vehicles (LRVs) to Ruhrbahn. CAF will also supply eight trams for the city of Freiburg and 22 LRVs to Bonn.