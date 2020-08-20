Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) Government has announced that major construction at the Kangy Angy rail maintenance facility has been completed.

The facility features 6km of electric rail lines, seven tracks at its widest point, a rail bridge, access roads, offices and amenities.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Central Coast and Member for Terrigal Adam Crouch said that landscaping works were also carried out at the site to nurture local vegetation.

The facility is developed for the maintenance and service of New Intercity Fleet trains.

The UGL Rail-operated Kangy Angy rail maintenance facility is also set to recruit more than 90 people over the next 18 months.



NSW Minister for Transport Andrew Constance said: “The maintenance facility has created employment, skills development and business opportunities on the Central Coast during construction and that will all continue into operation.”

Under the recruitment process, UGL Rail will hire people for engineering, supply chain, supervision, planning, quality and asset management roles.

The facility is designed and built by John Holland on behalf of Transport for NSW.

The NSW government recently approved two freight rail projects to facilitate cargo movement in the state.

The two projects include the doubling of a single freight rail track between Mascot and Botany; and construction of a new passing loop to the freight line between Cabramatta and Warwick Farm stations.

The projects will help in meeting local freight demand and reducing truck transportation in the state.

In May, the NSW government approved $392.2m worth of contracts to upgrade rail infrastructure in the region.