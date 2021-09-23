Nozomi Networks and Cervello partner for rail cybersecurity solutions

The companies will work together to provide “superior” visualisation of the entire OT, IoT, and IT railway networks. Credit: Konstantin Planinski on Unsplash.

Software company Nozomi Networks has teamed up with railway cybersecurity company Cervello to deliver end-to-end cybersecurity solutions to the rail industry.

This collaboration will unite Cervello’s security software and expertise in railway operation and safety with Nozomi Networks’ OT and Internet of Things (IoT) security, visibility, and scale.

The companies will work together to provide ‘superior’ visualisation of the entire OT, IoT, and IT railway networks, cybersecurity compliance management, early cyber threat detection, and operational continuity.

Nozomi Networks business development and alliances senior vice-president Chet Namboodri said: “Digital transformation of the world’s rail systems increasingly require IoT and Cloud-based solutions to improve railway safety, operational efficiency, and reliability.

“Of course, this purposeful proliferation and utilisation of IoT opens the door to new cyber threats and increases the rail and transport attack surface. That’s why Nozomi Networks has partnered with Cervello to help railway operators ensure safe and reliable transportation, while avoiding operational disruptions.”



According to the companies, rail firms need a cybersecurity solution that has been developed precisely for their limitations, methodologies, and proprietary systems.

Under this partnership, Cervello’s railway threat detection is said to complement the Nozomi cybersecurity portfolio, streamlining railway security operations.

This integration will help clients detect and respond to cyber threats before they penetrate their network and activities through Nozomi Networks’ converged IT/IoT/OT purview.

The Cervello Platform is said to connect easily while shielding rail communications, signalling, and control systems against future or existing cyber intimidations.

Cervello CEO and co-founder Roie Onn said: “With the continued rise of cyber threats facing rail organisations around the world, customers are looking for the best, easiest, and most efficient ways to protect operating environments and reduce cybersecurity risk.

“Our partnership delivers the industry’s most complete, vendor-neutral railway cybersecurity portfolio, empowered by both companies’ exceptional technologies.”