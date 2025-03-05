Northern Trains has announced plans to upgrade its passenger information system and energy metering to improve passenger experience and operational efficiency. Credit: DB ESG.

Northern Trains has contracted DB ESG, a rolling stock engineering solutions provider, for the supply and installation of a new passenger information system and energy metering upgrades across the company’s fleet of 16 Class 333 electric multiple units.

DB ESG is responsible for procuring and supplying 15 ready-to-install train equipment kits, while Northern Trains will provide the kit for the first-in-class installation.

The project is set to commence in February 2025 and is expected to be completed by the end of June 2025.

The upgrades to the passenger information system and energy metering are part of Northern Trains’ ongoing efforts to enhance passenger experience and operational efficiency.

The installation, managed by DB ESG’s Projects Services Team, will take place at Northern Trains’ Skipton Sidings Facility. Each unit is to be upgraded within a three-day timeframe.

The team will consist of DB ESG employees, supplemented by contract personnel as needed, ensuring skilled and experienced execution of the installation work.

DB ESG managing director Nick Goodhand said: “Our team is thrilled to partner with Northern Trains on this significant project.

“We are committed to delivering high-quality installations efficiently and safely, leveraging our expertise to enhance the passenger experience and operational efficiency of Northern Trains’ Class 333 fleet.”

Last month, DB ESG received funding from InnovateUK for a project investigating the impact of incorporating hydrogen and carbon capture on engine exhaust emissions.

DB ESG will partner with cleantech company Advanced Hydrogen Technologies (AHT) for the project.

In January this year, Northern Trains announced plans to upgrade its fleet with up to 450 new trains and has invited manufacturers to begin supply negotiations.