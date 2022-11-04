View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
November 4, 2022

UK’s Northern Rail launches pilot scheme for dementia-friendly signage

The pilot scheme has been launched with the support of Friends of Buxton Station and local dementia support groups.

Northern Rail
The pilot scheme is designed to make signs much easier for a person with dementia to understand. Credit: Northern Rail.

UK-based train operator Northern Rail has launched a pilot scheme for dementia-friendly signage at one of its railway stations in Derbyshire.

Designed to make signs much easier for a person with dementia to understand, the pilot scheme is a result of Northern Rail’s work with the Friends of Buxton Station and local dementia support groups.

Under the scheme, fewer signs are designed to eliminate ‘information overload’, and signs are strategically placed at important ‘decision points.’

The scheme also includes a wider use of symbols to bolster the wording selected.

Northern and the Friends of Buxton Station will also gather feedback from local dementia support groups and individuals on the implementation of the scheme.

The pilot is said to follow the Friends of Buxton Station chairman Dave Carlisle’s approach to Northern for funding from the operator’s Accessibility Fund.

Northern Rail regional director Chris Jackson said: “We’re really pleased to get this pilot scheme off the ground, which has already been recognised by the Community Rail Network for influencing positive change.

“Small alterations can make a huge difference to someone living with dementia and the feedback from rail users at Buxton Station will help inform future station improvements across the network.”

In July this year, Northern announced that it will install its 345 train fleet with light detection and radar (LIDAR) scanning technology to make journeys safer and more efficient.

With around 2,000 services a day to over 500 stations across the North of England, Northern is claimed to be the second largest train operator in the UK.

Related Companies
NDT Technologies Inc.

Automated Non-Destructive Testing and Measurement Systems for Rails, Rail Wheels and Axles

Visit Profile
DUREL

Polymer Springs, Buffer Springs and Draw-Gear Springs

Visit Profile
Swasap

Rail Axles

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Railway Technology