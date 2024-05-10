Norfolk Southern also saw ten of its nominees elected to its board. Credit: Andriy Blokhin/Shutterstock.com

Activist investment firm Ancora has seen three of its nominees elected to the board of railroad Norfolk Southern (NS) after a months long proxy battle, but failed to oust CEO Alan Shaw or COO John Orr, with both sides claiming victory as a result.

Results announced during the company’s Annual Meeting saw shareholders elect the three Ancora picks and ten NS nominees, including Shaw, to the 13 person board of directors.

NS said the result showed shareholders recognised the “positive change” underway at the company, despite accusations from Ancora of failing to improve efficiencies and a poor safety record following the derailment incident in East Palestine, Ohio.

A statement from NS said: “Moving forward, we will continue building on the significant progress Alan Shaw, John Orr, and the entire team have already achieved.

“Together, we are building a safer, more profitable railroad, closing the margin gap with our peers, and ultimately growing value for our shareholders.”

However, despite Shaw’s reelection to the board, Ancora said that its success in getting three members appointed, one in place of the previous board chair, represented “a loud and clear message to replace the company’s unqualified CEO and reconsider its ineffective strategy.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

One of the Ancora nominees elected to the board was Sameh Fahmy who, as a former EVP of Precision Scheduled Railroading (PSR) at Kansas City Southern, could indicate shareholders’ priorities and support for its message.

The issue of NS’s use of PSR became a focal point during the proxy battle with Ancora proposing to double down on the controversial operations system which focuses on increasing efficiency, often with longer trains and fewer staff, after the Class I railroad began moving away from it following the East Palestine incident.

However, NS appeared to move more towards the investment firm’s position part way through voting with the hiring of Orr, a PSR proponent, as COO and a commitment by Shaw to committing to “some components of PSR” as part of his hybrid strategy.

The issue had also become a key point for supporters of both NS and Ancora in the fight, with two union groups, BLET and BMWED, representing 40% of NS workers backing Ancora after the railroad’s change in strategy, leading another union group SMART-TD to label them as “judas”.

In response to the election results, SMART-TD President Jeremy Ferguson said the vote showed that a balanced approach with “emphasis on rail safety” would continue at the company.

He said: “This morning, a rare thing happened with the NS vote. Corporate raiders failed to take the reins of an essential player in the rail industry and veer this nation’s economy back into the bad old days of Precision Scheduled Railroading. Ancora’s attempt to railroad the railroad and ‘tear Norfolk Southern down to the studs’ has officially failed.”

However, despite not achieving their key aims, Ancora, which owns a $1bn stake in NS, said that the election of three of its nominees marked the “first step” towards turning the company around and meant its campaign for change at the railroad would continue.